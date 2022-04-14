Assam: AASU Celebrates ‘Mukoli Bihu’ at Judges’ Field

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) organizes Mukoli Bihu in Guwahati’s Judges’ Field on the occasion of Rongali Bihu on Thursday.

In the flag hoisting ceremony, popular music director Dashrath Das hoisted the Bihu flag and AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath hoisted the union’s flag.

After the flag hoisting ceremony, a chorus ‘Sreemoye Asomi’ was sung by students of the Handique Girls College in Guwahati.

Dibrugarh’s Seu Bihu Husori group formally inaugurated the cultural events lined up for the day.

A Karbi traditional dance performance and ‘Junbai Dekholoi Bhitali’ titled program followed up the Seu Bihu Husori performance.

A felicitation ceremony has also been lined up for the day. 14 eminent personalities in different fields including Nilomoni Phukan, Late Shakuntala Choudhury, Dharmeswar Engti, Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Diganta Biswa Saarma, Lovlina Borgohain will be felicitated.

Meanwhile, cultural programs including traditional dance of Koch Rajbongshis and group Bihu dance will conclude the Mukoli Bihu ceremony.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya