PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya- a museum dedicated to the country’s all Prime Ministers since Independence.

PM Modi bought the first ticket to make his way inside the museum before the inauguration.

A press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Guided by the vision of PM Modi to honour the contribution of all the Prime Ministers of India towards nation-building, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.”

Further, it was informed that the Sangrahalaya is an inclusive endeavour led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all Indian Prime Ministers.

"Representing a seamless blend of the old and the new, the Sangrahalaya integrates the erstwhile Teen Murti Bhawan designated as Block I, with the newly constructed building designated as Block II. The total area of the two blocks is over 15,600 square metres," the PMO said.

The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by the hands of its leaders. The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices, reported news agency ANI.

No tree has been felled or transplanted during the course of work on the project. The logo of the Sangrahalaya represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy.

