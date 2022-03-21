Assam: AATSA Stage Sit-in Protest in Amguri

The All Assam Tea Student Association (AATSA) staged a sit-in protest at Borbam tea estate in Amguri in Sivasagar district of Assam on Monday.

Protesting students of AATSA gheraoed the tea factory and held demonstrations for a span of four hours.

The protesters demand long pending issues related to workers of the tea estate to be resolved soon.

The protesters further said that Goodrick Company has been controlling and exploiting the tea estate since a long time.

According to the members of AATSA, they had submitted a memorandum to the company authorities highlighting key issues faced by the people of the estate.

Till date none of these issues have been resolved.

The key demands of the AATSA include bringing an end to the British policy in the tea garden and fulfilling basic necessities of tea garden workers at the earliest.

One of the protestors said, “We demand each family in the tea garden to get pure drinking water facility. We also want adequate school bus facility for each student as they are provided with just one small traveler which is not enough.”

“We want all workers to get their gratuity, provident fund and interest. As promised, we also demand houses and bathrooms of each household to be repaired.”

AATSA has also threatened to intensify their protests if their demands are not fulfilled.

