Last Tributes paid to Indian Student Killed in Ukraine

The family of Naveen Sekarappa Gyanagoudarm, the Indian student who was killed in shelling attack in Ukraine, paid their final tributes on Monday in Karnataka's Haveri.

The final rites of Naveen were conducted as per Hindu Veerashaiva Lingayat tradition by his parents and thereafter it will be taken out for a procession in the village.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to visit Naveen's village to pay his tributes.

Locals and relatives also paid homage to Shekarappa.

The mortal remains of Naveen reached Bengaluru at 3 am on Monday and were later taken to his native village in Chalagere in Haveri district in an ambulance.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid his respects and laid a wreath on the body of Shekarappa at the Bengaluru airport earlier today.

The remains reached Haveri at 9 am.

After the last rites, Naveen's body will be donated to Davangere's SS Hospital for medical research.

Naveen, a fourth-year medical student in Ukraine's Kharkiv city, was killed when he went out of his bunker to get some food, water, and exchange money.

The store where Naveen went was just 50 metres from the bunker.

