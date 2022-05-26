Assam: AATSA Stages Protest Rally in Doom Dooma

The labourers of the Prabhat Tea Estate in association with the Rupai Saiding Committee and the All Assam Tea Students Association (AATSA) staged a two hours long protest in front of the tea estate office at Doom Dooma in Tinsukia district of Assam on Thursday.

The protesting daily wage labourers and the students demanded their basic necessities to be fulfilled by the government.

The workers demanded their daily wages be hiked to Rs 351, construction of permanent houses, repair of damaged roads of the tea garden, employment of educated unemployed youths of the tea garden along with other issues related to the tea garden.

The AATSA also handed over a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to the tea garden authorities after the protest.

Meanwhile, one of the members of AATSA said, “Rs 205 per day is very low. Though there have been many demands from the labourers side to increase the daily wages to Rs 351, no step has been taken till now.”

“We also demand other requirements of the people such as electricity, good roads, good houses and water facility for the people to be fulfilled as early as possible,” he added.

The AATSA also reiterated that if the government denies to fulfil these demands of the labourers, they would resort to more violent agitations in the future.

Also Read: Assam: Rape Accused Injured in Police Firing in Kokrajhar