Assam: Rape Accused Injured in Police Firing in Kokrajhar

A rapist was injured during police firing in Kokrajhar in Assam on Wednesday night.

According to police reports, on Wednesday night, a rape accused identified as Afruddin Islam was taken by the police to the spot where he had hidden the mobile phone in which the rape victim had recorded the entire incident.

While searching for the mobile at the Ranipur tea garden area, Afruddin snatched the service pistol from the officer-in-charge of the Salakati police outpost and cocked it to fire upon the police.

For self-defence, another police officer opened fire at Afruddin. As a result, the accused sustained one bullet injury in his right leg.

After getting hold of him, the police immediately shifted him to the nearby civil hospital for treatment.

It may be mentioned that three boys including Afruddin Islam had been arrested by the Kokrajhar Police for raping a minor at Salakati. All three were being interrogated in connection to a case under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

