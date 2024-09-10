Assam: Abhayapuri POCSO Court Hands Life Imprisonment To Convict

In a landmark decision by the Special Judge, POCSO Court, North Salmara, Abhayapuri, Ashabul Hussain has been convicted under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The judgment marks a pivotal moment in a case that has drawn significant attention over the past six years.
Ashabul Hussain, the accused, was convicted of serious charges under the POCSO Act.
Hussain was found guilty of committing offences against a minor, leading to his conviction under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. He has been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 50,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six months of simple imprisonment.
The initial FIR was lodged in June 2018, with the incident dating back to six months prior. Hussain was arrested on June 11, 2018, and released on bail on November 9, 2018. The court reserved its judgment on August 31, 2024, and the final verdict was delivered on September 9, 2024.
The case was adjudicated at the POCSO Court in North Salmara, Abhayapuri.
The conviction follows a prolonged trial that scrutinized substantial evidence presented by the prosecution. The case highlights the court's commitment to justice for child victims of sexual offences.
The prosecution was led by C. Sarmah, Special Public Prosecutor, while Hussain Ali represented the defense. The court's rigorous examination of the evidence culminated in a verdict that underscores the legal system's dedication to addressing and penalizing such grave offences.