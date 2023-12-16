Assam: Absconding Prisoner Nabbed Shortly After Police Launch Search Ops

A prisoner who had fled from the Bhadoi Police Outpost in Assam's Duliajan has been nabbed, reports said on Saturday.
As per sources, a notorious thief who was under the custody of Bhadoi police reportedly fled from the washroom of the outpost on Friday night.
Right after the incident, the situation turned tense at the police outpost. The thief has been identified as Pankaj Burhagohain, sources said. He was a resident of the Kathalguri locality of Duliajan.
The police had launched search operations to nab the absconding prisoner right after he escaped.
Further sources said that along with the accused three more have also been apprehended.