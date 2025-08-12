Assam Accord, Clause 6, CAA: What AJP Urged Rahul Gandhi To Raise In Parliament?

A delegation of the Assam jatiya Parishad (AJP) has met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Led by Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the party president, the delegate urged the LoP in Lok Sabha to raise certain issues that have been fundamental to the politics of Assam for at least 4 decades now.

Advertisment

What Was Discussed With Rahul Gandhi?

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that Rahul Gandhi has been urged to take up political matters--fundamental of Assam and close to the hearts of people, urgently in the parliament. “the AJP delegation urged Rahul Gandhi to raise the matter of implementation of Assam Accord, Clause 6 and CAA in the parliament.”

Adding, he said—“The NRC should be upgraded immediately, which the state and central governments have neglected selectively. Assam has taken immigrants from Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds and it cannot take it anymore.”

“Rahul Gandhi raised a concern of some lakh people getting de enfranchised overnight. We tried to convey the message of the plight of indigenous population of Assam due to immigrants. As Assam decided to consider those who immigrated till 31st March 1971 on humanitarian ground, there is no possibility to accept more. The rest has to be taken away from Assam” - he said.

On CAA, Lurin commented that it’s a death knell that the BJP government has put on the indigenous of Assam and other northeastern states as well. “We apprised Rahul Gandhi to raise this as well”—Lurin said.

AJP delegation consisted of president Gogoi, Jagdish Bhuyan, Chittarnajan Basumatary, Kamalnayan Choudhury and Jiaur Rahman. In the meeting with Mr. Gandhi, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi and Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain were also present with the AJP delegation.

Eviction Is A Routine Process, Not A Surety To Protect The Indigenous

“We all are witness to what have been happening in Assam currently—communalism under the guise of Evictions. However, Assam’s fundamental problems are still kept in cold storage”—Lurin said.

Expressing his concern, Lurin said—“The BJP government promised of ensuring the constitutional safeguards of the people of Assam enshrined on Assam Accord. However, it has kept aside all these but trying to show evictions as its biggest success. And in the process, Assam’s fundamental political questions have been sidelined, rather this government has now resorted to deviate the public from these.”

He said that evictions are a routine process and has to be done as per law. It cannot be the biggest success of the government. It is neither a surety of protection of the people of Assam.

“To protect the indigenous people of Assam, the implementation of Assam Accord needs to be ensured and so as the Clause 6 along with repeal of the CAA”—Lurin affirmed.

ALSO READ: Assam Accord: Clause 6 Report to Be Submitted by Aug 8