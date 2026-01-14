Assam: Accused Held in Accident Case That Killed 2, Injured 4 In Jorhat

Jorhat police in Assam on Wednesday acted swiftly in arresting the accused within 24 hours in a road accident case which left two dead and four others severely injured.

The accused has been identified as Mintu Gogoi, the driver of a Scorpio bearing registration number AS-03-AN-9141, which ran over six youths, killing two. The incident was reported from Bamunpukhuri’s Bihingiya village in Teok under Jorhat district.

However, the local residents continued to protest against the incident with the bodies of the deceased lying in front of them.

The matter was reported in the early hours of Wednesday, overshadowing the festive spirit of Bhogali Bihu. The deceased duo was identified as Abhijit Phukan and Amrit Gogoi, who died on the spot following the impact.

The remaining four, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for treatment. Their condition is reported to be critical. The injured have been identified as Pranjit Gogoi, Manas Gogoi, and Ponakon and another individual, whose identity has not been established yet.

