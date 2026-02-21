Assam Achieves 84% Reduction in Under-18 Child Marriages

Assam has witnessed a remarkable drop in child marriages, with the state registering an 84 per cent decline in marriages involving girls under 18, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday, February 21. The Chief Minister attributed the sharp fall to focused government efforts and strict enforcement measures.

Taking to X, Sarma said the state’s firm action is beginning to show real results. “We chose to act, and we are seeing the difference. Through sustained enforcement and clear intent, we are protecting childhood, supporting mothers, and ensuring accountability,” he wrote.

The Chief Minister added that child marriages involving boys under 21 have also seen a dramatic 91 per cent decline. Teenage pregnancies, another pressing concern, have fallen by 75 per cent, while authorities have secured chargesheets in 95 per cent of child marriage cases.

Sarma said these figures reflect the state government’s commitment to safeguarding children’s rights and ensuring their safety, dignity, and opportunities.

Experts have long warned about the dangers of child marriage. Girls married before the age of 18 face a higher risk of domestic violence, are less likely to complete their education, and often encounter poorer health and economic outcomes. Early marriage can also isolate young girls from their social networks, limiting their role in community life.

Teenage motherhood comes with its own set of medical risks for both mother and child, compounding the challenges faced by young families.

