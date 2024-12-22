Child Marriage Arrests Drop in Latest Crackdown: Assam Police

The Assam Police has confirmed that a total of 431 individuals were arrested during a special drive conducted against child marriage in the state. This figure indicates a gradual decrease in the number of child marriages across the state, reflecting the impact of the operations launched.

According to the Assam Police, a third special drive against child marriage was held on December 21, 2024, under the directive of state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as part of the state government’s commitment to eradicating social evil by 2025.

Among those arrested were accused husbands, family members, and Kazis who solemnized the illegal marriages, the police said.

This marks the continuation of Assam Police’s efforts, following two previous drives conducted in February and October 2023. The February drive led to 4,387 cases and 3,425 arrests, while the October drive resulted in 682 cases and 913 arrests. A noteworthy achievement in these two operations has been the filing of charge sheets in 5,181 cases, accounting for 95.2 percent of the registered cases.

On the other hand, the Assam police also said that the maternal and infant mortality rates have shown a significant decline, attributed in part to the ongoing crackdown on child marriage in the state. According to the data shared by the Assam Police, the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) has come down to 372 in the year 2023-24 from 984 in 2020-21. Along with this, the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) dropped from 9,472 in 2020-21 to 4,790 in 2023-24.

While addressing a press conference in Guwahati today, Crime Investigation Department (CID) ADGP, IPS Munna Prasad Gupta said, “Before launching operations against child marriage, the Assam Police undertakes at least six months of groundwork to gather comprehensive information. Only after collecting all necessary data are raids and arrests conducted.”

“Over time, the number of arrests related to child marriage has steadily decreased, reflecting the impact of these operations. Additionally, a dedicated officer has been appointed in every police station across the state to address issues related to child rights and protection,” he added.

Further, those people arrested in connection with child marriage will face legal action under various laws, including the POCSO Act and rape charges, as applicable. “Cases involving forged documents, such as fake age certificates, are also under investigation. If proven, individuals using such forged documents, as well as those responsible for supplying will be arrested and prosecuted,” Gupta added.

The police have also reiterated their commitment to eradicating child marriage, with operations continuing until the practice is eliminated.