Assam Activist Latika Kagti Passes Away Aged 108

Latika Kagti, wife of Late Sarat Ch Kagti, passed away at her residence at 6:45 am on Monday.

She was 108 years old and survived by her younger son, Satyamrit, her two daughters in law and grand children.

Through her full life, Kagti was a woman who involved in some major social movements for common and state causes.

Born on July 17, 1914, Kagti was at the forefront of the Assam Agitation and her interest for the betterment of Assam was a priority in her life. She also played a major role in the state's demand for the Guwahati Refinery with the AASU inviting her to deliver the clarion call "Tez Dim Tel Nidiu" from the Judges' Field.

Kagti was a towering multi-faceted personality who also remained an empanelled artist of All India Radio (AIR).