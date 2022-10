The Junior Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) of Morigaon district of Assam has been suspended with immediate effect on Monday.

The suspended engineer has been identified as Sanjib Pathak.

The suspension order was approved by Morigaon Deputy Commissioner (DC) Devashish Sharma.

Various public complaints were leveled against Pathak. He was suspended after thorough investigations were conducted after allegations were leveled against him.