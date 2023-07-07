Assam

Assam: Actor Bijoy Sankar Saikia Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Bijoy Sankar Saikia is the son of veteran Assamese actor, playwright Uday Sankar Saikia.
Pratidin Time

Popular actor and theatre artist Bijoy Sankar Saikia is no more. The actor succumbed to death due to a cardiac arrest at his residence in Tezpur on Thursday night. He was 39 at the time of death.

He gained popularity among the masses acting in a number of Assamese movies and daily soaps. The actor enacted various roles in a number of plays too. He also directed a number of plays.

Saikia also acted in the recent Assamese movie ‘Dr. Bezbaruah -2’. He was one of the founder members of the Tezpur-based cultural group ‘Nakhyatra’.

