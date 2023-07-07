Assam: Actor Bijoy Sankar Saikia Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Popular actor and theatre artist Bijoy Sankar Saikia is no more. The actor succumbed to death due to a cardiac arrest at his residence in Tezpur on Thursday night. He was 39 at the time of death.
He gained popularity among the masses acting in a number of Assamese movies and daily soaps. The actor enacted various roles in a number of plays too. He also directed a number of plays.
Saikia also acted in the recent Assamese movie ‘Dr. Bezbaruah -2’. He was one of the founder members of the Tezpur-based cultural group ‘Nakhyatra’.
Bijoy Sankar Saikia is the son of veteran Assamese actor, playwright Uday Sankar Saikia.