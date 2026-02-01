Assam Acts on Illegal Immigration, 15 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported

Assam on Saturday deported 15 Bangladeshi nationals who were found to be residing illegally in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, reiterating his government’s firm stand against undocumented migration.

Announcing the action on social media platform X, Sarma said the individuals had been “pushed back right to where they belong,” describing the operation as part of the state’s continuing drive to curb illegal immigration. “I do what I say, ALWAYS! And our mission continues,” the chief minister wrote.

I do what I say, ALWAYS!



So when I say, we will go all out against illegal infiltrators, we back it up with firm actions.



15 illegal Bangladeshis have been PUSHED BACK right to where they belong.



Our mission continues... pic.twitter.com/MaYaw6cVHf — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 31, 2026

The latest deportation comes amid renewed political and administrative focus on cross-border movement along Assam’s international boundary with Bangladesh, which runs for over 260 kilometres. The issue of illegal immigration has remained one of the most sensitive and enduring subjects in Assam’s political landscape, shaping electoral debates and public discourse for decades.

Concerns over demographic change, pressure on land and resources, and the protection of indigenous identity have frequently been linked to the question of undocumented migration. The ruling BJP government has consistently projected a tough approach on the matter, with Sarma often making strong public statements promising decisive action.

In recent years, the Assam government has stepped up efforts to identify illegal residents through various mechanisms, including verification drives and coordination with central agencies. Officials have also emphasised stricter monitoring of border areas, which are often described as porous due to difficult terrain and riverine stretches.

So far, authorities have not released detailed information on how the 15 individuals were identified, how long they had been residing in Assam, or the exact process followed during their deportation.

