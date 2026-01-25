Assam Security Forces Foil Illegal Entry, Push Back 15 Bangladeshi Nationals

In a late-night operation along the India–Bangladesh border, security forces in Assam pushed back 15 Bangladeshi nationals who had allegedly entered Indian territory illegally, officials said on Saturday.

The operation was carried out during the intervening night of January 24 as part of routine border surveillance and enforcement measures. The individuals were intercepted by security personnel and escorted back across the international border, preventing further illegal movement into Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the development through a post on the social media platform X, reiterating the state government’s firm position on border security. In a strongly worded message, Sarma said Assam maintains strict control over illegal entry and exit across its borders.

Assam doesn’t do late-night parties, only late-night returns 😄



That’s exactly what happened as 15 illegal Bangladeshis were smoothly escorted back to Bangladesh by our alert forces.



Remember, you come at your own terms and leave on our terms.



Borders alert. Law on duty. Great… pic.twitter.com/LfHfDnOqtm — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 24, 2026

“People may try to enter on their own terms, but the government decides how and when they leave,” the Chief Minister remarked, underlining the administration’s zero-tolerance approach towards illegal infiltration.

Sarma further stated that border forces remain on high alert and that such enforcement actions will continue without compromise. He emphasised that safeguarding Assam’s borders remains a top priority for the state government.

Assam shares a long and sensitive border with Bangladesh, where incidents of illegal crossings have been a recurring concern. Security agencies have intensified vigilance in recent months, particularly during night hours, to prevent infiltration and ensure border stability.