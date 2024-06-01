Assam: Additional NDRF Team Airlifted To Barak Valley Amidst Floods

The NDRF is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of residents affected by the floods, equipped and prepared to handle the situation efficiently and with dedication. According to the latest flood report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), six people, including two children, drowned in floodwaters in the last 24 hours. The report details that three people, including a child, died in Cachar district, two people, including a child, died in Hailakandi district, and one person died in Karbi Anglong West district.