Assam Rifles Responds To Distress Calls From Haflong, Sends Relief Team
Responding to distress calls caused by the devastation left behind by Cyclone Remal in Assam's Haflong, Assam Rifles mobilized a composite relief team to aid and evacuate villagers stranded at Zion village and Lodhi Basti.
"The cyclone's heavy rainfall led to multiple road blockades, isolating these communities and prompting a distress call from the Civil Administration," said Assam Rifles in a statement.
Recognizing the urgency, Assam Rifles launched its teams to ensure the safety and well-being of affected villagers. Composite teams of Assam Rifles comprising medical, relief, and evacuation parties provided essential medical services, packed food and water to the stranded villagers.
The evacuation teams of local Assam Rifles personnel, diligently worked and provided relief to more than 200 villagers of Zion village, Lodhi Basti of Lower Haflong, and areas around, beside clearing road blockages due to land slides at multiple locations and reconnecting five villages of Haflong town which remained cut off for five days.
The Assam Rifles has yet again displayed its commitment to serving the community and shown that it stands ready to provide assistance in times in times of need.