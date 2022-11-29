Assam: Advocate Sentenced To 25 Years Jail For Sexual Assault Of 2 Minor Girls

An advocate was on Tuesday sentenced to 25 years of prison with labour for raping two minor girls in Assam.

According to reports, the advocate had reportedly sexually assaulted two minor girls in the name of taking tution classes.

The tainted advocate was identified as Mahiruddin Ali.

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) court today gave the sentence. The court also fined him Rs 20,000. Moreover, if unable to pay, he will have to serve an additional six months of jail sentence.

In addition, he has also been ordered to pay Rs 50,000 each to the two minor victims. He has been referred of compensation order to District Legal Services Authority.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the government, advocate Dipamoni Bezbaruah fought the case.