Assam: Afolamukh-Nimati Ferry Service Resumes After 5-Day Pause

After a hiatus of five days, the Afolamukh-Nimati ferry service in Assam was reinstated on Thursday.
Commencing its regular operations, the decision to resume this service is attributed to the declining water levels of the Brahmaputra River.
Notably, the Kamalabari Nimati ferry service, in contrast, will remain suspended for the day.
As the Brahmaputra's water levels continue to fluctuate, the authorities have taken steps to ensure safe and efficient transportation for commuters.
The revival of the Afolamukh-Nimati route brings relief to travelers while the Kamalabari Nimati service's suspension highlights the challenges posed by the river's variable conditions.