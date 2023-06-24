Assam: MLA's Son Sets Example By Working at Petrol Pump

In a rare display of humility and dignity of labour, the son of an Assam MLA was seen working at a petrol pump in the Bongaigaon district.
Shantanu Bhusan Choudhury, the only son of Phani Bhusan Choudhury, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA from Bongaigaon, said that he took up the job to earn some money and gain some experience.
While speaking to the media Shantanu said, “I have successfully completed my degree, and although my father, who serves as an MLA representing the Bongaigaon constituency, is willing to assist me financially for my admission, I am determined to earn my own income, pursue my studies independently, and make my father proud.”
Shantanu's father, Phani Bhusan Choudhury, who has been an MLA for nine consecutive terms since 1985, said that he was happy and proud of his son's decision.
Shantanu's work has also earned him praise and admiration from his colleagues and customers at the petrol pump.