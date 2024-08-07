Assam: AGP Ramps Up Campaign Efforts Ahead of Bye-Elections, Panchayat Polls

As the bye-elections for five assembly constituencies and Panchayat polls approach, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the BJP-led NDA, has shifted into election mode.
AGP President Atul Bora, who also serves as the Agriculture Minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government, announced a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering the party's organization.
In an interview, Atul Bora outlined the party's plans, which include a week-long booth-level Sanmilan across the state starting August 25.
"Today, a crucial meeting of AGP's sister organizations was held and issued some directives to them. Our party workers are working for upcoming bye-elections and Panchayat polls. We have taken a series of programmes. From August 11 to August 13, meeting of sister organizations of our party will be held in each constituency. We have taken decisions to hold a week long booth sanmilan from August 25. Apart from this, a three-day long party workshop will be held in Guwahati from August 19 to 21," Atul Bora said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma previously announced that the BJP would contest three of the five assembly constituencies in the upcoming bye-elections, while AGP and another ally, UPPL, would contest one seat each. The AGP will be contesting the Bongaigaon assembly seat, a stronghold they have held since 1985.
In related news, Atul Bora provided an update on the border talks between Assam and Mizoram, scheduled for August 9.
"Assam Government held several rounds of talks with the previous government of Mizoram headed by former Chief Minister Zoramthanga and now the new government has formed in Mizoram. An untoward incident took place along Assam-Mizoram border and after the incident I personally visited Mizoram and met the Chief Minister of the state and a long discussion was held with then Mizoram Home Minister and senior officials. We sent a proposal to the new government of Mizoram to restore the border talks between two neighbouring states and the Mizoram government has also accepted our proposal. On August 9 the border talks between Assam and Mizoram will be held," Bora said.