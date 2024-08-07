Assam: AGP Ramps Up Campaign Efforts Ahead of Bye-Elections, Panchayat Polls

"Assam Government held several rounds of talks with the previous government of Mizoram headed by former Chief Minister Zoramthanga and now the new government has formed in Mizoram. An untoward incident took place along Assam-Mizoram border and after the incident I personally visited Mizoram and met the Chief Minister of the state and a long discussion was held with then Mizoram Home Minister and senior officials. We sent a proposal to the new government of Mizoram to restore the border talks between two neighbouring states and the Mizoram government has also accepted our proposal. On August 9 the border talks between Assam and Mizoram will be held," Bora said.