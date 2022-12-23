Assam Agri Minister Pays Tribute to Farmers on Kisan Divas

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora paid tribute to farmers and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on the occasion of National Farmers’ Day or Kisan Divas on Friday.

Taking to twitter, Atul Bora said, “Greetings to our farmers on National Farmers Day. I pay my deepest tribute to the great farmers’ leader and former Prime Minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh, who worked tirelessly for the welfare of farmers throughout his life, on the occasion.”

It may be mentioned that Kisan Divas is celebrated across the nation on December 23 to recognise our farmers as the backbone of the country.

The day was chosen to honour the fifth Prime Minister of India Choudhary Charan Singh.

Singh was known as Kisan Leader wrote books on farmers and their issues presenting various solutions to improve their lives throughout the country.

The leader also introduced several welfare schemes for farmers.

It was in 2001 that the government decided to declare Kisan Divas in honour of Charan Singh’s birth anniversary.