Assam Agriculture Advances With YESTECH, WINDS Implementation

The Assam Agriculture Department on Tuesday organised a workshop on the implementation of YESTECH and WINDS at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati, bringing together senior officials, experts, and representatives from multiple organisations.

The event was attended by Smti Aruna Rajoria, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, Agriculture Department and APC, and Dr. P. Uday Praveen, IAS, Director of Agriculture, Assam. Also present were the Deputy Director of MNCFC, Director of ASSAC, officials from the Directorate of Agriculture, Directorate of Economics and Statistics, RMC-IMD, NESAC, as well as representatives from Niruthi and Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd.

The workshop emphasised the integration of technology with agricultural practices and witnessed deliberations on key areas, including:

Advancement of crop-cutting methods using modern technology.

Utilisation of satellite data for agricultural planning and monitoring.

Roadmap for WINDS implementation in Assam to strengthen weather and agricultural data services for farmers.

Officials underlined that YESTECH and WINDS would play a pivotal role in enhancing productivity and resilience in Assam’s agriculture sector. The workshop also served as a collaborative platform for developing digital and data-driven solutions, combining satellite imagery with field-level practices to benefit farmers across the state.

Also Read: NTF Signs Historic MoU with IIT Bombay’s BharatGen to Bring Assamese Into AI

