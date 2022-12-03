Assam: AHSEC Decides to Exempt Fees for Disabled Students

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has decided to exempt fees for differently-abled students in order to encourage them to pursue higher education.

The AHSEC has informed the Principal of Government BDS Deaf and Dumb School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, that the Council has decided to exempt the students of the school (Government BDS Deaf and Dumb School) with 'benchmark disabilities' from paying the registration fee, examination fee including mark-sheet fee, certificate fee, practical exam fee etc., and centre fee.

The annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992, by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3. The observance of the Day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. It also seeks to increase awareness of gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.