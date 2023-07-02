Assam Aims for Another World Record with 25,000 Bihu Dancers in New Delhi

Assam is gearing up for yet another attempt at securing a world record in the realm of cultural heritage, as Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans for a mass Bihu dance event in New Delhi.
The ambitious endeavour aims to gather an impressive gathering of 25,000 Bihu dancers from across the state. This announcement was made during a function where the Chief Minister handed over the responsibility of organizing the event to the Cultural Minister, Bimal Bora. The event is scheduled to take place by the year 2026.
This announcement follows the recent achievement that Assam made on April 15 of this year when it created history by entering the Guinness Book of World Records.
Over 11,000 dancers and drummers came together to perform the traditional 'Bihu' dance and play the 'dhol' in a single venue. The event took place at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, and it was organized by the State Government in its bid to establish a new world record.
The event witnessed the participation of a diverse range of performers, including singers, instrumentalists, and dancers. The state's traditional instruments, such as Taal, Dhol, Gogona, Pepa, Toka, and Xutuli, added an authentic touch to the performance.
To ensure the success of the upcoming event in New Delhi, extensive practice sessions will be held across the state to identify and showcase the best performers. The objective behind these endeavors is to promote and highlight Assam's rich cultural heritage on the global stage.
In recognition of their remarkable participation, all the performers, including drummers and dancers, will be awarded a sum of INR 25,000. The Chief Minister himself will be leading the initiative, personally presenting these rewards to the performers during various functions held across the state. This gesture not only acknowledges their dedication and talent but also encourages more people to take pride in and contribute to Assam's cultural legacy.
The mass Bihu dance event in New Delhi promises to be a grand affair, aiming to surpass the previous record set by Assam. With the government's support and the enthusiasm of the participants, Assam hopes to create history once again and reinforce its position as a frontrunner in cultural accomplishments.