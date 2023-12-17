Assam Aims To Attain Food Self-Sufficiency In Next Two Years: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said that the state aims to significantly improve its food self-sufficiency over the next two years. This initiative is intended to keep the expenditure on daily necessities within the state.

Inaugurating the 8th Assam International Agri-Horti Show in Guwahati, CM Sarma emphasized the goal of minimizing external dependencies on essentials like fish, flowers, and food, while encouraging local production.