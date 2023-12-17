Assam Aims To Attain Food Self-Sufficiency In Next Two Years: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said that the state aims to significantly improve its food self-sufficiency over the next two years. This initiative is intended to keep the expenditure on daily necessities within the state.
Inaugurating the 8th Assam International Agri-Horti Show in Guwahati, CM Sarma emphasized the goal of minimizing external dependencies on essentials like fish, flowers, and food, while encouraging local production.
During his address, CM Sarma highlighted insights gained from the recent election campaigns in five states, underscoring the need for Assam's farmers to adopt best practices from other regions.
"I urge our farmers to take up cultivation of a second crop and also grow commercial trees to supplement their incomes. For the first time in the modern history of Assam, our government started the process of purchasing paddy from farmers. Rs 1,200 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of farmers," Sarma said.
Acknowledging the historical significance, CM Sarma noted the government's unprecedented step of purchasing paddy directly from farmers, resulting in Rs 1,200 crore deposited into their accounts. He also celebrated the success of procuring mustard from farmers and assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure farmers benefit from various schemes and policies.
The Chief Minister stressed the importance of initiatives like the Millet Mission and Fodder Mission in supporting farmers and encouraged them to embrace horticulture and commercial tree planting extensively. Drawing attention to products like lemon, lichi, ginger, and bhootjolokia gaining international recognition, Sarma expressed confidence that scientific cultivation could secure a niche market for Assam globally.
While acknowledging the existing Rs 100 crore flower market, CM Sarma pointed out the need for increased local production, addressing the state's reliance on external sources for pig and fish feed. He appealed to authorities to facilitate the transformation of Assam into a self-sufficient state in agriculture and poultry, envisioning a future where money spent on daily needs remains within the state's economy