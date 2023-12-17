PM Modi Flags Off 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', Honours Assam Woman Entrepreneur

Regarding the financial evolution of her enterprise, she informed that she started first with a mushroom unit with 2000 rupees, and after that with 15,000 rupees given by the government of Assam, she opened a food processing unit. After this, she founded the Area Level Federation with 200 women. She also got assistance under PMFME (Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprise Scheme). She was awarded “Assam Gaurav’ for educating one thousand vendors about PM SVANidhi.