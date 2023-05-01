Assam: Air Gun Recovered from Vehicle in Dhemaji, Driver Apprehended

After the police arrived at the spot and conducted a thorough search operation, an air gun was recovered from the vehicle. The police then conducted a manhunt to nab the driver of the car. The driver identified as Selim Ali was apprehended. The apprehended man claimed that he carried the air gun for his own safety.

Speaking to media persons, he said, “I have been a victim to attack from dacoits in the past. I often travel long distances alone and at night. Therefore the only reason that I carried an air gun is for my own safety.”

Selim Ali also said that he works for an NGO. Meanwhile, he has been kept under police custody at the Garmur Police Station. A case has been registered and interrogation is underway.