Shinzo Abe’s Body Arrives in Tokyo, Funeral to be Held on July 12

The body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated on Friday, arrived at his home city, Tokyo on Saturday.

Shinzo's wife, Akie Abe travelled from Nara with the former Japanese PM's body to Tokyo, sources said. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also arrived at the home of the assassinated former PM.

Local media has reported that a night vigil will be held on Monday and his funeral will be held on July 12 Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the police in Japan have said that a 90-member task force will be set up to investigate the murder of Abe. The police said that they will review the security arrangements that had been in place while Abe was delivering his speech on Friday morning near the Yamatosaidaiji Station in Nara. Officials also admitted that they had learned about the late leader's visit to Nara only the previous evening.

The former PM was attacked by a man from behind while he was making a stump speech on a street in Nara. Police has seized the man who attacked Abe at around 11.30 am, The Japan Times reported.

According to initial reports from Japanese public broadcaster, NHK, Shinzo Abe may have been possibly shot in the chest. Abe, rushed to hospital where he was reported to be in "cardiopulmonary arrest." He died at a hospital in Kashihara city, Nara region, where he was receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, international leaders have expressed their sympathies with the family of Abe and have sent tributes expressing outrage and sadness over the killing.