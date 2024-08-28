Assam: AIUDF Demands 10% Quota for Muslims In Govt Jobs, Schemes

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has called for a 10% reservation for Muslims in Assam, citing socio-economic backwardness within the community.
AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam stated on Tuesday that the party is advocating for reservations in government jobs and other state schemes to support economically weaker sections of the Muslim population in Assam.
"Muslims in Assam are backward and economically weaker section. We demanded 10 per cent reservation for the Muslims in government jobs and other government schemes in the state," Aminul Islam said.
Addressing the issue of the Muslim population in Assam, Aminul Islam contested the figures presented by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
"Muslim population was majority in some districts in Assam since independence. But later that districts were divided and formed a few new districts. According to the 2011 Census report there was 34 percent Muslim population in Assam and there might be increased of 2-3 percent. But what figure has given by the Chief Minister is not true," Islam said.
The AIUDF MLA also criticized the state government's response to recent incidents of rape in Assam, accusing it of selective reporting. He claimed that nearly 300 rape incidents have occurred recently, but the Chief Minister has focused only on 23-24 cases where the accused are Muslims.
"He [the Chief Minister] didn't mention other rape incidents, only those involving Muslim accused," Aminul Islam stated. He also alleged a cover-up in the Dhing gang rape case, where one accused was reportedly killed while in custody.
"If the accused in the Dhing gang rape incident had been alive, new facts might have emerged, possibly implicating non-Muslim accused as well. But it seems the government did not want that. We demand justice for the victim and believe all rapists should be punished severely," he added.
The Dhing gang rape case refers to an incident on August 22 in Assam's Nagaon district, where a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped while returning home from tuition in the Dhing area. Locals found the girl in a semi-conscious state by the roadside and rushed her to a hospital. The police have detained two individuals for questioning in connection with the case.
This incident has surfaced amidst widespread national outrage over the murder and alleged sexual assault of a female trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.