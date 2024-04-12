"Gaurav Gogoi Committed a Sin by..": Assam CM

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched a blistering attack on sitting Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, along with Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, following their participation in Eid-ul-Fitr festivities by observing 'Namaz', while allegedly neglecting to visit the Ram Mandir and not offering obeisance to it.
CM Sarma accused Gaurav Gogoi of committing a sin by protesting in the streets of Nagaon during the Bharat Nyay Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi, coinciding with the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
“When Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishth Ceremony was going on, I remember Gaurav Gogoi trying to flatter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Nyay Jodo Yatra in Assam, and then protesting in Nagaon's streets. On one side, Gaurav is reading 'Namaz' during Eid, while on the other, he is protesting. Where were Gaurav and Akhil Gogoi when Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Kumar Borah referred to Lord Krishna as a 'Love Jihadi'? They were not thinking about us at the time, and they were engaged in appeasement politics. Neither these leaders love the Hindus nor the Muslims or the Christians,” said the Chief Minister.
Taking a swipe at the Congress leader, CM Sarma commented, "Gaurav Gogoi was captured on TV channels apparently reciting 'Namaz'. It's unclear where he learned it. Nevertheless, during Eid, I extended wishes to the Muslim community, as did Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Festivals like Eid, Christmas, and Puja are inclusive, so I refrain from commenting on them. However, I have a question for Gaurav Gogoi: why did he and Akhil Gogoi not experience the same spiritual reverence as us after the conclusion of the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya? Instead, they were seen protesting with Rahul Gandhi in Nagaon. Gaurav Gogoi should accord the same respect to the Ram Mandir as he does to Eid-ul-Fitr. Surprisingly, he hasn't even visited the Ram Mandir to date. Assam celebrates numerous religious festivals, including Sankardev Sangha, Eksaran Bhagawati Samaj, Mayamara Samaj, among others. Don't we attend such festivals with equal devotion and spirituality?"
He further stated that appeasement politics will not alleviate the difficulties faced by Muslims in Assam.
"The Muslim community should secure employment in the government sector and prioritize education, ensuring their progress within society. Merely attending 'Namaz' sessions by Gaurav Gogoi without addressing issues like housing for the impoverished within the community, unemployment, and the silence on child marriages does not reflect genuine concern for their welfare. We must not overlook the needs of any religious group. Have efforts been made to support women affected by Triple Talaq? Gaurav's assumption that celebrating Eid and participating in 'Namaz' will secure votes overlooks the broader societal perspective. Let's treat all religions equally and not neglect the Hindu community," remarked CM Sarma.
Meanwhile, in response to the Chief Minister, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi asserts, "We belong to the land of Sankar-Ajan, residing in a secular and democratic nation that upholds religious tolerance. My family and I regularly visit Namghars, with one located near our home. Himanta Biswa Sarma, as Chief Minister, displays fundamentalist and communal tendencies by condemning those who participate in Eid prayers."