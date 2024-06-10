Assam: AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam Resigns After LS Election Upset

In the wake of a staggering defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Aminul Islam, an MLA from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) from Assam, has resigned from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.
Taking full accountability for the party's dismal performance, Islam tendered his resignation to the party's chief Badruddin Ajmal on Monday.
Islam had served as the MLA for the Mankachar Assembly constituency in Assam since 2021.
AIUDF's showing in the recent elections was notably lackluster, with the party chief himself suffering a significant loss to Congress' Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri.
The party, contesting in three out of the 14 parliamentary seats in the state, faced defeat in all of them – Dhubri, Karimganj, and Nagaon, where the Muslim community constitutes a substantial voting bloc.