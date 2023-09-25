“Who is the Traitor in I.N.D.I.A Coalition”: Reveals AIUDF Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam

A day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi dismissed the possibility of an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in the upcoming elections during a tete-a-tete session at Pratidin Time's The Conclave 2023, AIUDF Mankachar legislator Aminul Islam called the Congress party a traitor and claimed that the I.N.D.I.A coalition wants Muslim votes but not a Muslim face, such as Badruddin Ajmal and Asaduddin Owaisi.
The MLA also alleged that previously the Congress had called on the AIUDF for alliance twice, but, at the eleventh hour, they moved back.
“In the last two elections, Congress has formed an alliance with our party and soon after the polls; they broke the alliance with us. What the Congress did in the Rajya Sabha and presidential elections, it is evident. 22 members voted in the presidential election. There cannot be 22 votes even if all the opposition stands united except congress members. Thus, we are also not ready to have an alliance with the Congress. We only have to say that if the BJP has to be defeated then all the opposition will have to come together,” said MLA Aminul Islam.
MLA Islam also stated that when Congress was in power, AIUDF was single largest opposition with 18 seats in the state of Assam. “During the Congress regime, three MPs from Congress also won the election and it didn’t affect us, thus, we are not afraid of that,” added Aminul.
Further, he claimed that AIUDF is not in the alliance with I.N.D.I.A bloc as they don’t want a Muslim face to emerge at the all-India level. “The I.N.D.I.A bloc wants to become harder Hindu, though they want the Muslim votes, but, they don't want good Muslim faces. This is a strategic move by the Congress and we have nothing to comment on this because both AIUDF and Congress are two separate parties. Let’s see, we will meet in the future,” asserted the Mankachar legislator.
Meanwhile, taking a dig at the I.N.D.I.A bloc, MLA Islam also spoke about the merger of 12 political parties with the Congress in Assam. According to him, Congress would defraud anyone who joins them as an ally, and all political parties are aware of this.
“While 12 political parties have come together, there is no news about their meeting in Assam. AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi is roaming separately in Assam; Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi is preparing to contest elections from Jorhat, Trinamool Congress also looking for three seats. I am sure that Congress will betray them all including Lurinjyoti and Akhil at the end,” said the MLA further.