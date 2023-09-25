“Who is the Traitor in I.N.D.I.A Coalition”: Reveals AIUDF Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam

“In the last two elections, Congress has formed an alliance with our party and soon after the polls; they broke the alliance with us. What the Congress did in the Rajya Sabha and presidential elections, it is evident. 22 members voted in the presidential election. There cannot be 22 votes even if all the opposition stands united except congress members. Thus, we are also not ready to have an alliance with the Congress. We only have to say that if the BJP has to be defeated then all the opposition will have to come together,” said MLA Aminul Islam.