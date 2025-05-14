Assam: AIUDF Secures Major Wins in Zila Parishad, Slams Congress for Falling Support

In a press conference held today, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) expressed their satisfaction with their performance in the recently concluded panchayat elections. Party leaders emphasized their victory in several constituencies, acknowledging the support from the voters and the mandate from the public.

“We have played the election game with sincerity and dedication. We have emerged victorious in many constituencies, securing significant wins. In the Zila Parishad elections, we won 8 seats, and we garnered victories in 3 others by receiving strong support. Overall, we contested in more than 60 seats, and AIUDF won in 67 constituencies in the Anchalik Panchayats,” a party spokesperson stated.

The spokesperson also took aim at Akhil Gogoi, Raijor Dal president, claiming that the election results have proven the people's rejection of his political claims. “We defeated Akhil Gogoi in several constituencies, including Nalbari. He had earlier projected himself as a dominant force in the elections, but the results now clearly show that the people have rejected him,” the spokesperson added.

AIUDF’s performance was particularly notable in Dhubri, where the party secured over 7 lakh votes, a significant achievement. “In Dhubri, we received over 7 lakh votes, while Congress only managed 9 lakh votes—showing a 5 lakh decrease in their support compared to previous elections. This clearly indicates that Congress is losing ground,” the spokesperson commented.

The party also highlighted the defeat of Akhil Gogoi, even in his own constituency. "Even in his home turf, Gogoi has lost. The results prove that the people have rejected him, despite the external support he may have received," the spokesperson concluded.

AIUDF reiterated its commitment to working for the welfare of the people, respecting the public's mandate, and continuing to strengthen its regional presence. The party leadership expressed optimism about the future and promised to further engage with the electorate to ensure progress and development.

