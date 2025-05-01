Assam Panchayat Polls LIVE UPDATES: Poll Battle Nears Climax, Results Tomorrow

-
May 05, 2025 15:16 IST
Panchayat Polls: Rani Chapari Sees Highest Turnout by 1:30 PM; Women Voters Show Strong Presence
In the second phase, voting is taking place in Dhubri, South Salmara, Mankachar, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Darrang.
-
May 07, 2025 16:54 IST
Congress Candidate Assaulted During Polls in Samaguri’s Kathpara
Violence broke out in Kathpara under the Samaguri constituency amid the ongoing rural polls, leading to the assault of a Congress-backed Anchalik Panchayat candidate.
The victim, Arshad Ali, was reportedly attacked by a group of individuals while polling was in progress. The incident occurred when Ali visited the Kathpara Peoli Phukan polling station to assess the voting situation.
Following the attack, the injured candidate was admitted to Kawaimari FRU Hospital for medical treatment.
Senior police officials and the local magistrate have reached the spot and are monitoring the situation closely. An investigation into the incident is underway.
-
May 07, 2025 16:29 IST
Panchayat Polls: Assam Sees Enthusiastic Voting with Significant Turnout in Multiple Areas
As the second phase of the Assam panchayat elections continues, voter participation remains consistent across several constituencies. Here’s the voter turnout report as of 3:30 p.m. today:
In Rani Chapari, there has been a notable turnout, with a total of 14,137 voters casting their votes, which includes 7,018 male and 7,119 female voters. The turnout percentage stands at 68.42%, marking a strong participation rate.
Polling in 2 No. Deepar Beel saw a total of 13,941 voters casting their ballots, with 6,820 male and 7,121 female voters. The turnout here has been 52.86%.
In 3 No. Pragjyotishpur, a total of 18,844 voters have exercised their right to vote. Of this, 9,175 are male and 9,669 are female, contributing to a turnout percentage of 54.12%.
The turnout in 4 No. Barkhat was also significant, with 18,592 voters participating. Among them, 9,027 are male and 9,565 are female, resulting in a 55.76% turnout.
In 5 No. Sonapur, 16,484 voters cast their votes, including 8,170 male and 8,314 female voters. The turnout in this area has been slightly lower at 47.47%.
Finally, 6 No. Dimoria recorded 21,586 voters casting their ballots, with 10,409 male and 11,177 female voters. The turnout here was 52.22%.
The voter turnout data reveals varied levels of participation across the constituencies, with Rani Chapari showing the highest turnout so far. The elections continue to see active participation as voters come out in large numbers to engage in the democratic process. Election officials have assured that the voting process is being conducted smoothly and securely.
-
May 07, 2025 15:46 IST
Kaliabor Votes: Women Lead Booths as Many Seats Go Uncontested
The second phase of the panchayat elections is taking place across 230 polling stations under the Kaliabor subdivision, with six of them being managed entirely by women officials.
Voting is being conducted for 22 Gaon Panchayats under four Zila Parishad constituencies. Among these, two Zila Parishad seats are already being declared won unopposed. Similarly, nine out of the 22 Anchalik Panchayat member seats are being secured without a contest. For Gaon Panchayat ward members, 41 candidates are being declared winners unopposed out of 220 seats.
As polling is not being held in 21 booths due to uncontested victories, only 1,74,980 out of the total 1,88,659 eligible voters are getting the opportunity to vote today.
-
May 07, 2025 14:58 IST
Congress Candidate Arrested for Alleged Assault, Claims BJP Plot
In a dramatic turn of events during the first phase of the elections on May 2, a Congress panchayat candidate in Karimganj was arrested on charges of assaulting a female rival at a polling station in the Shrikona-Alambagh GP.
The accused Congress candidate, Brajendra Das, was allegedly involved in the assault against a female candidate from the same region, who was running for the position of panchayat member in Ward No. 2 of the Shrikona-Alambagh GP. Read More
-
May 07, 2025 14:30 IST
Narayan Deka Casts Vote, Urges Public to Strengthen Panchayat System
-
May 07, 2025 14:26 IST
2.96 Lakh Voters Seal Fate of 1,246 Candidates in South Salmara-Mankachar
A total of 2,96,718 voters are deciding the fate of 1,246 candidates contesting for seats in 4 Zilla Parishads, 2 Anchalik Panchayats, and 35 Gaon Panchayats in Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar district.
One such polling station is located at the Hazirhat Higher Secondary School under the Hazirhat Gaon Panchayat. The voting process began at 7:30 a.m., with enthusiastic voter turnout witnessed since the early hours as people stepped out to exercise their democratic rights.
-
May 07, 2025 14:22 IST
Polling Officer Collapses During Voting at Hojai’s Dhalpukhuri Gaon Panchayat
A tense situation unfolded at Polling Station No. 561, located at Bhimarali LP School under Dhalpukhuri Gaon Panchayat in Hojai,, during the second phase of panchayat elections.
Polling officer Anuwar Hussain Dhali collapsed at the centre while voting was in progress. He was immediately rushed to the district civil hospital at Jorapukhuri for medical treatment.
According to reports, Hussain was already suffering from a pre-existing heart condition, which is suspected to have caused the incident. His current medical condition is being monitored by doctors.
-
May 07, 2025 14:13 IST
Ballot Paper Mix-Up Halts Voting in Ward 7 of Dadara Panchayat
A mix-up in ballot papers caused temporary suspension of voting in Ward No. 7 under Dadara Panchayat. The issue arose when the election symbol on the ballot paper of an independent candidate was found to be incorrect.
Instead of the clock symbol assigned to independent candidate Dipanjali Das, the ballot paper mistakenly carried a car symbol. As a result, polling officials were forced to halt the voting process for some time to address the discrepancy.
The incident created confusion among voters and candidates, and necessary steps are being taken by authorities to resolve the issue and resume voting.
-
May 07, 2025 14:06 IST
Smooth Voting Underway in Jogighopa Zilla Parishad During Panchayat Polls
The second phase of the panchayat elections is taking place today. Voting started promptly at 7:30 a.m. at all polling stations. In the morning hours, voters at Polling Station No. 10 of Balapara Gaon Panchayat, under the Jogighopa Zilla Parishad, were seen coming out to cast their votes, marking their democratic rights by standing in long queues.
The Jogighopa Zilla Parishad constituency has a total of 52,344 voters, including 27,147 male voters, 25,193 female voters, and 4 others. The constituency comprises six gaon panchayats with a total of 60 wards, all of which are participating in the election process.
-
May 07, 2025 14:00 IST
Panchayat Polls: Rani Chapari Sees Highest Turnout by 1:30 PM; Women Voters Show Strong Presence
Voting for the Panchayat elections picked up momentum across key constituencies on Wednesday, with Rani Chapari emerging as the frontrunner in voter enthusiasm by 1:30 PM, clocking a turnout of 51.35%.
According to official data, 10,610 voters in Rani Chapari had cast their votes, including 5,349 male and 5,261 female voters, reflecting high engagement from both genders.
In 2 No. Deepor Beel, the turnout stood at 39.38% with 10,387 voters, including 5,183 men and 5,204 women.
Pragjyotishpur witnessed 13,957 voters turning up at polling booths by 1:30 PM, recording a 40.08% turnout, with female voters (7,047) slightly outnumbering male voters (6,910).
In Barkhat, 14,518 voters had exercised their franchise, translating to a 43.54% turnout. Of these, 7,480 were women and 7,038 were men.
Sonapur reported 15,196 voters (43.76% turnout) with 7,657 female and 7,539 male voters casting their votes.
Meanwhile, Dimoria recorded the highest number of voters so far at 16,231, even though the turnout percentage stood at 41.52%. Among them, 8,358 were women, surpassing the 7,873 male voters.
The data highlights a growing voter turnout trend through the day, with women voters showing up in large numbers across all constituencies.
-
May 07, 2025 13:56 IST
Chaos Among Voters in Second Phase of Elections as Many Are Denied Their Voting Rights
In the second phase of the panchayat elections, chaos broke out at several polling stations as many voters were denied their right to vote due to missing names from the voter list.
Over 60 voters in the 21st Saderi Gaon Panchayat of Bajali district were deprived of their voting rights. Several other voters in the same panchayat were also unable to cast their votes.
Similarly, around 80 voters at the 7th Block of Finguagor High School polling station were also denied the opportunity to exercise their democratic right. Voters who had previously voted in the Lok Sabha elections expressed their frustration to the media, stating they were unfairly denied the right to vote.
-
May 07, 2025 13:30 IST
Peaceful Voting Continues in Hojai Amid Large Turnout
The second phase of the panchayat elections is taking place today. Since early morning, long queues of voters are being seen at polling stations, eager to exercise their democratic rights. Alongside the general public, elected representatives are also being spotted standing in lines to cast their votes.
In Hojai district, the voting process is currently continuing peacefully across 774 polling stations. Despite the scorching heat, large crowds are gathering at the booths, with long queues forming throughout the day. Notably, elderly and differently-abled voters are also stepping out to participate in the electoral process.
-
May 07, 2025 13:25 IST
Allegations of Pre-Stamped Ballots Spark Tension in Guwahati Panchayat Polls
Serious allegations of electoral malpractice have surfaced during the Gaon Panchayat elections in Guwahati city. Reports claim that advance votes were cast in favour of BJP-supported candidates for both the Zilla Parishad and Regional Gaon Panchayat on ballot papers even before distribution to voters.
Some voters alleged that the ballot papers handed to them already had stamps marked in favour of BJP and BJP-backed candidates. The situation led to tensions at the left wing of the No 1 Bonda Primary School polling station under the Dimoria constituency.
Following the incident, the Chandrapur Block Congress unit lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission. Acting on the complaint, a sector officer arrived at the polling centre and has begun an investigation.
-
May 07, 2025 13:18 IST
Panchayat Polls Seeing Heavy Turnout in Darrang as Voting Is Underway
As the nation witnesses a battle to defend its borders, a parallel battle to protect democracy is unfolding at the grassroots with the ongoing panchayat elections. Citizens have also expressed satisfaction over the beginning of military action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Voting has begun in Darrang district along with 13 other districts of the state. Since early morning, a heavy turnout of voters has been observed at various polling stations across Darrang.
Particularly, significant voter presence has been witnessed at Gerimari Primary School under the Mowamari Gaon Panchayat area. In total, voting is underway at 813 polling stations across Darrang, where approximately 6,56,967 voters are deciding the fate of 2,106 candidates.
-
May 07, 2025 13:14 IST
Panchayat Polls On: MLA Deuri Predicts Opposition Defeat
The second phase of the panchayat elections is taking place today. Voters are lining up at polling stations since early morning to exercise their franchise. At the same time, elected representatives are also standing in queues and casting their votes.
Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Deuri is casting his vote at Polling Station No. 19 of Na-Dalbori Primary School, which is coming under 80 No. Chabukdhara Gaon Panchayat in the 12 No. Charaibahi-Chabukdhara Zilla Parishad segment of Morigaon district.
After voting, MLA Deuri is saying, "The opposition is going to be decimated in the panchayat election results." He is also commenting on the India-Pakistan situation, expressing hope that terrorism is getting eradicated.
-
May 07, 2025 12:58 IST
Chaos at Don Bosco Model Polling Station as Sector Officer Accused of Misconduct
The panchayat election voting process began at 7:30 a.m. today across the state, including at the model polling station set up at Don Bosco School, Lumding. From early morning, the station witnessed a large turnout of both male and female voters.
The Don Bosco model polling station stood out for its voter-friendly arrangements, including seating areas and drinking water facilities aimed at ensuring voter comfort.
However, the atmosphere turned tense shortly after voting began, as voters raised serious allegations against Sector Officer Jayanta Pathak. He was accused of misbehaving inside the polling premises under the influence of alcohol.
Eyewitnesses further claimed that Pathak was seen smoking a cigarette within the school premises, sparking outrage among the public and disrupting the otherwise peaceful polling environment. Authorities have yet to respond officially to the allegations.
-
May 07, 2025 12:48 IST
Several Voters in Barbhagjari Denied Right to Vote Due to BLO's Negligence
A significant number of voters in Barbhagjari, Tihu, were reportedly unable to cast their votes during the second phase of polling held on Tuesday morning.
Residents alleged that they were denied their voting rights at the polling station set up in Chakradhar Vidyapith Primary School due to their names missing from the voter list. They blamed the Booth Level Officer (BLO), Dilip Barman, for the oversight and accused him of negligence in updating the electoral roll.
Further, aggrieved voters claimed that when they approached the booth early in the morning to verify their names, not only were their names missing, but some were also allegedly misbehaved with by BLO Barman.
The incident sparked resentment among the local electorate, who expressed disappointment at being denied their fundamental democratic right.
-
May 07, 2025 12:42 IST
Bajali Votes in Second Phase of Panchayat Polls Amid Tight Security
The second phase of panchayat elections is taking place across Assam on Tuesday, with Bajali district being fully prepared for smooth polling. Voting is beginning at 7:30 a.m. and is being conducted across 295 polling stations in the district.
A total of 1,92,457 voters in Bajali were eligible to decide the fate of the contesting candidates. Among them, 95,052 were women and 97,105 were men.
In this phase, 690 candidates contested for Panchayat member seats across various village councils. Meanwhile, 56 candidates vied for Anchalik Panchayat member posts, and 15 candidates were in the race for five Zila Parishad seats.
Officials reported that all necessary arrangements had been made for the peaceful and orderly conduct of the polls.
-
May 07, 2025 12:31 IST
Steady Turnout Across Constituencies; Dimoria, Sonapur See High Numbers
Polling in various constituencies is steadily gaining momentum, with significant voter turnout reported by 11:30 a.m. in Assam’s ongoing elections.
Rani Chapari saw the highest turnout so far with 7,395 voters casting their ballots, registering a polling percentage of 35.79%. Close behind was Sonapur with a total of 9,667 voters and a turnout of 27.84%. Barkhat followed with 9,577 voters and a 28.72% turnout.
Dimoria, with the highest total votes polled at 9,979, recorded a 25.53% turnout. Deepor Beel witnessed a total of 6,677 voters with a turnout of 25.32%, while Pragjyotishpur recorded 9,054 votes and a turnout of 26%.
Officials report peaceful polling so far, with voters turning out steadily in both urban and rural areas.
-
May 07, 2025 11:44 IST
Chaos At Nonoi Chokori Gaon: Over 300 Voters name Vanished In The Voter List
Amid the poling day of the second phase of panchayat election in Assam, a disturbing situation has emerged in Nagaon district. Voters are irked to find their name omitted in the voter list at the ward no.1 of South Nonoi Gaon Panchayat.
“Names of over 300 voters are absent in the voters’ list. We have seen the names in the list of theose who have already died. But over 300 voters who are alive and have been voting here are absent in the voters’ list’—the locals alleged.
“We request the Assam government to immediately sort out the matter, otherwise we will lock the voting centre”—a local youth was heard saying in the media.
Some elderly people including women who have been voting at the centre for years are omitted from the voters’ list. This has raised a chaos at the voting centre.
The chaos has led to anxiety amongst the voters.
-
May 07, 2025 10:31 IST
Low Turnout in Early Hours as Voting Progresses Across Six Centres
Polling began on a relatively slow note across key voting centres in the region, with an average turnout remaining below 18% by 9:30 a.m., according to the latest two-hourly report.
Rani Chapari witnessed the highest turnout so far with 3,522 voters (1,956 male and 1,566 female) casting their votes, marking a 17.05% turnout.
In contrast, Dimoria reported the lowest participation, recording only 10.85% turnout with 4,243 votes (2,365 male and 2,227 female) cast in total.
Here is a breakdown of the turnout in other centres:
-
2 No. Deepor Beel: 2,922 voters (1,509 male, 1,413 female), 11.08%
-
3 No. Pragjyotishpur: 4,243 voters (2,165 male, 2,078 female), 12.19%
-
4 No. Barkhat: 4,360 voters (2,236 male, 2,124 female), 13.08%
-
5 No. Sonapur: 4,199 voters (2,278 male, 1,921 female), 12.09%
Election officials expect voter turnout to pick up as the day progresses. Security arrangements remain tight across all polling stations to ensure smooth conduct of the elections.
-
-
May 07, 2025 10:29 IST
Fresh Violence Erupts in Samaguri’s Bharaguri Gaon Panchayat Amid Poll Tensions
Tensions escalated in Bharaguri Gaon Panchayat under Barhampur constituency in Samaguri on Tuesday as fresh incidents of election-related violence were reported.
According to local sources, a group of miscreants allegedly launched an unprovoked attack on workers and supporters of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), plunging the area into chaos. Several AGP members sustained injuries in the assault.
Police teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving reports of the attack and managed to bring the situation under control. Additional security personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent any further flare-up.
Authorities have yet to confirm the identities of the attackers, while local residents demand strict action against those responsible for the violence. Tensions continue to simmer in the region as the political climate remains volatile in the run-up to the upcoming elections.
-
May 06, 2025 18:01 IST
Model Code Flouted? Money and Clothes Allegedly Distributed for Votes in Assam's Chapar
A tense situation unfolded late at night in Puthimari, Chapar. The unrest reportedly stemmed from the alleged distribution of money and clothes to influence voters.
Accusations have surfaced that Abul Hussain, the ward member of Simlabari 1st Block under Dhirerchar Tarangapur Gaon Panchayat, violated the Model Code of Conduct by distributing money and clothes to gather votes.
According to reports, the act was carried out at night in Simlabari village by Abul Hussain’s cousin and three others who arrived in a vehicle. However, local residents got wind of the activity and managed to apprehend one individual along with the vehicle, while the others managed to flee.
Eventually, Chapar Police arrived at the scene, took the detained individual and the vehicle into custody, and brought them to the police station.
The person in custody has been identified as Hamidul.
-
May 06, 2025 12:46 IST
“Clear Plot To Assassinate Me Politically,” Alleges LoP Saikia Ahead of Panchayat Polls
Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Sibasagar MLA and Raijor Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi and alleged a larger political conspiracy to weaken him ahead of the final phase of the panchayat elections scheduled for Wednesday. Read More
-
May 06, 2025 12:45 IST
Polling Teams Dispatched with Ballot Boxes Ahead of Panchayat Elections in Kamrup Metro
Ahead of the second phase of panchayat elections scheduled for Wednesday (May 7), polling and presiding officers in Kamrup Metropolitan district were dispatched on Monday to their respective polling stations with ballot boxes and other essential materials.
Distribution of election materials took place at the office of the Co-District Commissioner, Jalukbari and the Trysem Community Hall in Dimoria. Following the distribution, polling teams set out for 266 polling stations — 66 in Jalukbari and 200 in Dimoria.
According to the district election office, Kamrup Metro comprises six Zila Parishads, three Anchalik Parishads, and 20 Gaon Panchayats, with a total of 200 wards. The number of eligible voters in the Jalukbari and Dimoria constituencies stands at 1,89,021, which includes 97,588 women, 91,425 men, and eight third-gender voters.
To ensure smooth polling operations, the administration has deployed 307 presiding officers and 921 polling officers, along with adequate security personnel. The district administration has confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been made for a peaceful and efficient polling process.
-
May 05, 2025 17:00 IST
“Debabrata Saikia Working for BJP, Set to Join in January”: Akhil Gogoi at Barpeta Rally
Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi held a massive election rally at Barbala in the Paka Betbari constituency of Barpeta district, drawing thousands of attendees, particularly from the minority community.
Addressing the gathering and speaking to the media, Gogoi on Monday launched scathing attacks on both the Congress and BJP, accusing them of collusion and betrayal.
Gogoi alleged that Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia is acting as the BJP’s “A-Team,” claiming, “Saikia doesn’t allow Congress MLAs to speak against the government in the Assembly.” He further criticised Saikia’s inaction during the defection of 26 Congress candidates, including 7 sitting MLAs, to the BJP. Gogoi also claimed that Saikia would formally join the BJP in January 2026.
-
May 05, 2025 15:13 IST
Assam: Digboi MLA's Alleged Vendetta Against Independent Ward Candidate Stirs Controversy
The comment has triggered a wave of outrage among BJP supporters, with several women members of the party rallying behind MLA Phukan, calling the accusations “baseless and malicious." Read More
-
May 02, 2025 19:37 IST
Panchayat Polls LIVE: Voting Ends for First Phase Across Assam
The first phase of the Panchayat elections concluded successfully on Friday, with the polling process officially ending at 4:30 PM.
While a few isolated incidents of unrest were reported from certain locations, the voting process was largely peaceful across several districts. Voters turned out in significant numbers, and polling officials ensured the smooth conduct of elections throughout the day.
-
May 02, 2025 18:37 IST
Voting Halted Early, 400+ Voters Left Out in Dhakuakhana Poll Booth
A major controversy erupted in Dhakuakhana after over 400 voters were reportedly denied their voting rights at the 764 Bagariguri Primary School polling station under the Kherkata Panchayat during the ongoing Panchayat elections.
According to local residents, the voting process at the booth was abruptly halted at 1:45 PM — hours before the scheduled closing time — leaving hundreds of eligible voters unable to cast their ballots.
Several voters alleged large-scale rigging at the polling station, raising serious concerns over the integrity of the election process. Tensions escalated in the area as aggrieved citizens gathered in protest, demanding immediate redressal.
Election authorities are reportedly reviewing the situation, and there is a strong possibility that re-polling may be ordered at the affected booth following an official inquiry.
-
May 02, 2025 17:45 IST
Panchayat Polls LIVE: Tension Flares at Numaligarh Polling Booth as Over 100 Voters Denied Ballot
Tension gripped a polling station under the Letekujan Gaon Panchayat in Numaligarh during the ongoing Panchayat elections, following allegations that over 100 voters were denied the opportunity to cast their votes.
The incident occurred at the Morongi Primary School polling booth, located in the Morongi Tea Estate area. According to locals, a significant number of eligible voters were turned away after the voting hours elapsed, despite having waited in line.
-
May 02, 2025 16:24 IST
Panchayat Polls LIVE: Phase 1 Records 56.41% Voter Turnout by 3:30 PM
The first phase of the Assam Panchayat elections witnessed a peaceful and steady voting process across various districts on Friday. As of 3:30 PM, the overall voter turnout stood at 56.41%, reflecting significant public participation.
District-wise turnout figures are as follows:
-
Tinsukia: 48.14%
-
Dibrugarh: 45%
-
Charaideo: 50.94%
-
Sivasagar: 57.72%
-
Majuli: 61.67%
-
Jorhat: 57%
-
Golaghat: 52.51%
-
Dhemaji: 62.1%
-
Lakhimpur: 66.5%
-
Sonitpur: 52.5%
-
Biswanath: 56.89%
-
Cachar: 58.55%
-
Hailakandi: 60.10%
-
Sribhumi: 60.15%
-
-
May 02, 2025 15:34 IST
Polling Officer Detained in Dhakuakhana Over Alleged Electoral Misconduct
Tensions flared at the Khajua Mili Primary School polling station in West Dhakuakhana's 10 No. constituency after serious allegations were levelled against a polling officer during the ongoing elections. The officer, identified as Bhadrakanta Doley, has been accused of casting a vote in favour of the BJP candidate.
Following the complaint, police officials swiftly intervened and took the polling officer into custody for questioning.
-
May 02, 2025 14:19 IST
Panchayat Polls LIVE: Details of Voter Turnout Till 1:30 PM
The first phase of polling is underway in 14 districts of the state. Voting began at polling stations from 7:30 AM and will continue until 4:30 PM.
The voter turnout till 1:30 PM is as follows:
-
Tinsukia – 44.87%
-
Dibrugarh – 41.45%
-
Sivasagar – 43.31%
-
Charaideo – 40.46%
-
Jorhat – 39.41%
-
Majuli – 50.47%
-
Golaghat – 43.60%
-
Biswanath – 48.21%
-
Sonitpur – 44.86%
-
Lakhimpur – 36.71%
-
Dhemaji – 51.23%
-
Cachar – 53.05%
-
Sribhumi – 52.73%
-
Hailakandi – 54.31%
-
-
May 02, 2025 12:44 IST
Panchayat Polls LIVE: Voter Turnout Till 11:30 AM in Phase 1
The first phase of voting is currently underway across 14 districts in Assam. The polling process began at 7:30 AM at designated polling stations.
As of 11:30 AM, the voter turnout in various districts is as follows:
-
Tinsukia – 31.37%
-
Dibrugarh – 30.45%
-
Sivasagar – 31.31%
-
Charaideo – 31.46%
-
Jorhat – 30.41%
-
Majuli – 31.07%
-
Golaghat – 31.60%
-
Biswanath – 30.93%
-
Sonitpur – 31.86%
-
Lakhimpur – 30.71%
-
Dhemaji – 31.23%
-
Cachar – 30.05%
-
Sribhumi – 30.73%
-
Hailakandi – 31.31%
-
-
May 02, 2025 12:02 IST
Panchayat Elections LIVE: Lakhimpur Candidate Uploads Ballot Paper on Social Media After Voting
In a bizarre incident during the Panchayat elections in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, a candidate reportedly uploaded a picture of their ballot paper on social media after casting their vote. The incident took place at polling station number 13—Miri Jiyari High School—under Ghunasuti Panchayat.
The candidate in question, Ganga Singh Taid, who is contesting for the post of Panchayat member, allegedly committed the violation by making their vote public online, a serious breach of election conduct rules.
-
May 02, 2025 11:23 IST
Assam Panchayat Election 2025 LIVE: Symbol Snafu Freezes Voting in Sribhumi
The highly anticipated first phase of Assam’s panchayat elections was marred by controversy within hours of commencement, as voting was abruptly suspended at a polling station in Ward No. 7 of the Medal Sharif Nagar Gaon Panchayat, located in the newly created Sribhumi district under the South Karimganj constituency.
The disruption stemmed from a glaring error on the ballot paper that misrepresented the official election symbol of a contesting candidate. Jaheda Begam Nurani, who is vying for the ward member seat, was stunned to discover that her designated symbol, "Cup and Plate," had been erroneously replaced with "Auto Rickshaw" on the printed ballots.
-
May 02, 2025 11:05 IST
Panchayat Polls LIVE: Assam Records Around 25% Voter Turnout by 10:30 AM Across Several Districts
By 10:30 AM, polling across multiple districts in Assam saw moderate voter turnout, with most districts reporting around 25% participation. Here’s a district-wise breakdown of the polling percentages:
-
Tinsukia – 25.37%
-
Dibrugarh – 24.45%
-
Sivasagar – 25.31%
-
Charaideo – 24.46%
-
Jorhat – 25.41%
-
Majuli – 26.05%
-
Golaghat – 24.60%
-
Biswanath – 25.93%
-
Sonitpur – 25.86%
-
Lakhimpur – 25.71%
-
Dhemaji – 25.23%
-
Cachar – 26.05%
-
Silchar (Sri Bhumi) – 25.73%
-
Hailakandi – 25.31%
-
-
May 02, 2025 10:50 IST
Assam Panchayat Election 2025 LIVE: Clash at Cachar Polling Station; Several Injured
-
May 02, 2025 10:18 IST
Assam Panchayat Elections 2025 LIVE: Four Teachers Suspended in Hailakandi for Losing Ballot Papers
Four teachers in Hailakandi have been suspended for losing ballot papers and other essential election materials while on their way to the polling station. The suspended teachers have been identified as Chiranjeeb Singh, Nasiruddin Laskar, Sharifuddin Majarbhuya, and Ahmed Ali Laskar.
-
May 02, 2025 10:04 IST
Assam Panchayat Election 2025 LIVE: Allegations of Rigging Emerge at Tinsukia Polling Station
Reports of electoral malpractice have surfaced from a polling station in Tinsukia district during the first phase of the Assam panchayat elections. The incident was reported from the polling centre set up at Laipuli Middle English School.
According to local sources, serious allegations have been levelled against the presiding officer of the booth. It is alleged that voters were being influenced to cast their votes in favour of a particular party's symbol.
-
May 02, 2025 09:41 IST
Assam Panchayat Election 2025 LIVE: District-Wise Voter Turnout percentage as of 9 AM
According to data available till 9:00 AM, here’s the district-wise voter turnout percentage so far:
-
Tinsukia – 6.35%
-
Dibrugarh – 5.43%
-
Sivasagar – 6.29%
-
Charaideo – 5.44%
-
Jorhat – 6.39%
-
Dhemaji – 5.91%
-
Cachar – 7.36%
-
Sribhumi – 7.71%
-
Hailakandi – 7.69%
-
Majuli – 7.05%
-
Golaghat – 5.58%
-
Sonitpur – 6.84%
-
Lakhimpur – 7.69%
-
Biswanath – 6.91%
-
-
May 02, 2025 09:23 IST
Key Leaders Cast Votes as Panchayat Polling Begins in Assam
Polling for the Panchayat elections began at 7:30 AM across several constituencies in Assam, with prominent political leaders among the early voters.
Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia exercised his voting rights in Khumtai, while BJP leader Prasanta Phukan cast his vote in Dibrugarh. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah also voted in Bihpuria.
Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Mrinal Saikia urged all eligible voters to actively participate in the democratic process. “Panchayat elections are extremely important as they involve everyone at the grassroots level,” the Khumtai MLA said.
The elections are witnessing brisk polling, with citizens turning out in good numbers to cast their votes.
-
May 02, 2025 07:43 IST
Assam Panchayat Election 2025 LIVE: Phase 1 Voting Begins
Polling for the first phase of Assam’s high-stakes panchayat elections has commenced today across 14 districts, with over 89 lakh voters expected to cast their vote. Tight security is in place at 12,916 polling stations, 11% of which have been marked critical. A united BJP-led alliance faces a divided opposition, while gaon panchayat ward candidates contest without party symbols for the first time. Stay tuned for live updates.
-
May 01, 2025 22:58 IST
Ballot Paper Fiasco: Four Teachers Suspended in Hailakandi Over Missing Poll Materials
In a significant breach of election protocols, four teachers on polling duty in Hailakandi district have been suspended after they reportedly lost a bag containing ballot papers and other essential election materials while en route to a designated polling station.
The incident took place as the officials were heading toward polling station number 39 under the Umednagar-Rajyeswarpur Zila Parishad. The missing materials included crucial documents and ballot papers, vital for the smooth conduct of the polling process.
The suspended personnel have been identified as Chiranjeev Singh, Nasir Uddin Laskar, Sharif Uddin Majarbhuiya, and Ahmed Ali Laskar. Election authorities took immediate action upon learning about the incident, ordering their suspension and initiating an inquiry to ascertain how the materials went missing.
District election officials have described the matter as serious and stated that appropriate disciplinary actions will follow depending on the findings of the investigation.
-
May 01, 2025 22:06 IST
Tensions in Assam's Mariani: BJP and Independent Supporters Involved in Violent Dispute
A violent altercation occurred between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters and independent candidates' supporters in the No. 61 Katoni Panchayat area, specifically in Dani Gaon of Ward No. 10. The incident has raised concerns about electoral misconduct.
According to reports, BJP supporters have been accused of continuing door-to-door campaigning during the night, violating election rules. On the other hand, BJP supporters claim that independent candidates' supporters attacked their nominated candidate.
Both BJP and independent supporters have filed complaints at the Mariani Police Station. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, with both parties seeking accountability for the alleged election law violations and the violent clash.
-
May 01, 2025 21:57 IST
Zila Parishad Member Suspended for Contesting Independently in Assam's Kaliabor
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended Rinku Parida, a party worker and active Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member, for contesting as an independent candidate in the Dwar-Shalna Zila Parishad seat, defying the party's official alliance nomination.
Parida's action, seen as a direct challenge to the BJP-led alliance, has been termed a serious breach of party discipline. He was expelled from the party for six years following a directive from Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia.
According to party sources, Parida had not received any authorization to file his nomination and was acting in violation of BJP's organizational norms. His suspension was executed promptly to maintain party discipline and send a strong message to others ahead of crucial elections.
-
May 01, 2025 19:14 IST
BJP Takes Action Against Zila Parishad Member Farnaz Ahmed with Six-Year Expulsion
In a significant turn of events from Rupahihat, BJP leader Farnaz Ahmed has been expelled from the party’s primary membership for six years. This action follows her decision to contest against the party’s official candidate in the recent Panchayat elections.
Ahmed, who has been an active member of the BJP for years, ran as an independent candidate for the Fakoli Zila Parishad seat in the Rupahihat constituency after being denied a nomination by the party.
As per Section 25, Clause 'Kha' of the BJP’s constitution, Assam BJP State President Dilip Saikia has immediately expelled her for six years. Despite holding multiple positions within the party and contributing to its cause, her choice to oppose the official BJP candidate in the election led to this disciplinary action.
-
May 01, 2025 19:07 IST
Violence Erupts at Election Campaign in Barpeta, Supporters Clash
In a disturbing incident in Assam's Barpeta district, a violent clash broke out during an election campaign at the 5th Ward of Kholabandha Village Panchayat in the Chenga constituency. The altercation occurred between supporters of two ward member candidates, Sukur Ali and Abil Uddin Ahmed.
Azibor Ali, a supporter of Sukur Ali, was brutally attacked by supporters of Abil Uddin Ahmed during an election rally. The assault left Azibor Ali seriously injured, and he was immediately hospitalized in critical condition.
This incident has sparked outrage among the local community, with many condemning the use of force and undue influence in the election process. Supporters of Sukur Ali and the public have denounced Abil Uddin Ahmed's alleged involvement in the violence, labelling him a "goon" and expressing their opposition to his tactics.
Voters in the area have called for swift action by the Barpeta district election authorities to ensure that elections are conducted peacefully and fairly, without resorting to violence.
-
May 01, 2025 19:04 IST
Sribhumi Gears Up for Record Turnout in Panchayat Elections with Over 860,000 Voters
Election workers in Sribhumi District are on their way to polling stations across the district as preparations intensify for the Panchayat elections set to take place tomorrow. Staff are heading to their respective destinations in the North Karimganj, South Karimganj, Ramkrishna Nagar, and Patharkandi constituencies.
The election process is being set in motion from the Karimganj College playground, where staff are departing for various polling stations. From here, they will travel across North Karimganj and South Karimganj constituencies to ensure a smooth and efficient election day.
With a total of 1,132 polling stations across four constituencies, Sribhumi District is all set for a significant electoral exercise. Voters will cast their ballots for:
-
16 Zilla Parishad seats,
-
95 village panchayats,
-
950 ward members,
-
and a massive electorate of 861,000 voters.
Election officials are prepared to make this event one to remember as they ensure every corner of the district is ready for the historic vote.
-
|
Assam Panchayat Polls LIVE UPDATES: Poll Battle Nears Climax, Results Tomorrow
The elections, to be conducted in two phases—May 2 and May 7—are expected to see high voter turnout and fierce multi-cornered contests, with opposition parties aiming to halt the NDA’s rural march.
New Update