Assam Panchayat Polls LIVE UPDATES: Poll Battle Nears Climax, Results Tomorrow

The Assam State Election Commission is set to declare the results of the two-phase Panchayat elections on May 11. With polling completed on May 2 and 7 across 27 districts, preparations are in full swing to ensure a smooth and transparent counting process.

The opposition has urged the Commission to conduct the counting process in a fair and transparent manner and has submitted a memorandum in this regard. District administrations have completed all logistical arrangements for the counting, which is scheduled to take place simultaneously across the state.

Phase 1 Overview

Polling for the first phase was held on May 2 across 14 districts: Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sreebhumi.

Voter turnout: 70.19%

Highest turnout: Majuli (80.02%)

Lowest turnout: Sonitpur (61%)

Total eligible voters: Over 89.59 lakh

Seats contested: 216 Zila Parishad constituencies 94 Anchalik Panchayats 1,139 Gaon Panchayats



Phase 2 Overview

The second phase was conducted on May 7 in 13 districts: Dhubri, South Salmara, Mankachar, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Darrang.

Voter turnout: 56.71%

Total eligible voters: Over 91.31 lakh

Candidates in fray: 29,608 495 for Zila Parishad 2,388 for Anchalik Panchayat 26,725 for Gaon Panchayat Wards

Seats contested: 181 Zila Parishad constituencies 87 Anchalik Panchayats 10,530 Gaon Panchayat Wards



Unopposed Winners

A total of 1,289 candidates have already been declared elected unopposed:

21 Zila Parishad members

151 Anchalik Panchayat members

1,117 Gaon Panchayat ward members

The State Election Commission has assured that the entire counting process will be conducted with utmost transparency and in accordance with established guidelines.