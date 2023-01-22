Assam: AJP Block Road In Protest Against Govt

Shouting slogans against the Assam government, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) sat on a protest in Hajo on Sunday.
As per reports, party workers and leaders gathered to block a road in protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.
Protestors blocked the Guwahati – Hajo – Barpeta road today causing hindrances to the general public.
The regional party in Assam led a large group of people who shouted slogans agains the government.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that they protested against the BJP taking merit off the Orunodoi scheme launched by the state government.
According to the protestors, the government should anyways have provided such a financial assistance to the needy. However, the BJP is taking undue credit off the flagship scheme.
It may be noted that in October 2022, the AJP had launched a scathing attack on the BJP stating that the six-storeyed party office has been constructed by people’s money.
The AJP appealed the BJP not to cheat and deceive people. Condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Assam, the AJP said that central leaders have betrayed the people of Assam by making false promises.
While addressing a press conference, the AJP members said, “Six tribes of Assam have not yet received scheduled tribes status. No step has been taken from the Centre to combat flood situation in the state. The BJP has only looted the people of the state.”
“The BJP is constructing huge structures by the money earned from the contribution of Assam’s businessman. The businessman are facing a tough time during the BJP’s rule,” they further said.
AJP said that the BJP has not fulfilled any promises since 2014.
In 2021, AJP had launched a massive protest in Guwahati against the price hike of various products which are used in our day-to-day lives.
A large number of AJP members and workers participated in the protest, who marched from Guwahati Club to Raj Bhavan in Kharguli.
The protest is led by party president Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, Chittaranjan Basumatary, and Jagdip Bhuyan.
City police tried to stop them at Guwahati Club but the protestors managed to reach Raj Bhavan.
Meanwhile, barricades were installed in front of Raj Bhavan by police in an attempt to stop the protestors.
Many of these protestors were detained and were transported away in buses. Chittaranjan Basumatary was reportedly injured after being lathi-charged by police.
Along with Basumatary, many other AJP workers were also injured.