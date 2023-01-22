Assam: AJP Block Road In Protest Against Govt

Shouting slogans against the Assam government, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) sat on a protest in Hajo on Sunday.

As per reports, party workers and leaders gathered to block a road in protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

Protestors blocked the Guwahati – Hajo – Barpeta road today causing hindrances to the general public.

The regional party in Assam led a large group of people who shouted slogans agains the government.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that they protested against the BJP taking merit off the Orunodoi scheme launched by the state government.

According to the protestors, the government should anyways have provided such a financial assistance to the needy. However, the BJP is taking undue credit off the flagship scheme.

It may be noted that in October 2022, the AJP had launched a scathing attack on the BJP stating that the six-storeyed party office has been constructed by people’s money.

The AJP appealed the BJP not to cheat and deceive people. Condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Assam, the AJP said that central leaders have betrayed the people of Assam by making false promises.

While addressing a press conference, the AJP members said, “Six tribes of Assam have not yet received scheduled tribes status. No step has been taken from the Centre to combat flood situation in the state. The BJP has only looted the people of the state.”