IOCL, L&T, ReNew Power Enter Agreement To Produce Green Hydrogen

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and ReNew Power signed an agreement to form a joint venture to collaborate for green hydrogen with the three companies holding an equal stake in the venture.

In addition, L&T entered into a binding contract with IOCL for another joint venture with equity participation to manufacture and sell electrolysers, which is used in producing green hydrogen.

The government had announced in February that the first part of the National Hydrogen Mission policy on green hydrogen and green ammonia to boost production of hydrogen and ammonia using renewable energy.

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of L&T, S N Subrahmanyan said, ““The IndianOil-L&T-ReNew JV will focus on developing green hydrogen projects in a time-bound manner to supply green hydrogen at an industrial scale.”

L&T would bring its engineering, procurement and construction expertise to the table with IOCL bringing its chemical processes and refining that provide research and development capabilities in many aspects of the green hydrogen value chain. ReNew Power will add its presence in the renewable energy sector to the partnership.