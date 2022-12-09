Assam: AK 56 Rifle, Live Rounds Found Buried In Udalguri

In their continued efforts against illegal arms, Assam Police on Friday recovered a rifle and several rounds of live ammunition from Udalguri.

According to reports, during a search operation against illegal weapons and firearms at Mazbat in the Udalguri district of Assam, officials recovered an AK 56 rifle.

In addition, 20 rounds of live bullets were also found along with the AK 56 rifle from the site. Officials informed that operation was carried out at Sikaridanga, Mazbat.

Moreover, the weapons were recovered buried in a pit, they further added. An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the police.

Earlier, local police in Assam’s Bokajan conducted a raid and recovered two rifles and live rounds of ammunition on Thursday.

According to reports, the raid was carried out based on specific information at Lalmati in Bokajan in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam. Officials informed that during the raid, two SBBL 32-pounder rifles were recovered along with nine rounds of live ammunition.