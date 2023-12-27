Assam: Akhil Gogoi Denounces ULFA-I Related Encounters as 'Fake'

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA, Akhil Gogoi, has raised serious concerns over the recent encounters in Assam allegedly linked to the United Liberation Front of Ason-Independent (ULFA-I) militant outfit, asserting that they are all fabricated incidents. In a press conference, Gogoi strongly denounced the encounters, specifically citing the Sadiya incident where three youths were reportedly shot.
According to Gogoi, the individuals involved, namely Biswanth Borgohain, Manoj Borgohain, and Dipjyoti Neog, were dismissed contractual workers with the ASEB who lost their jobs. He claimed that these individuals, in an inebriated state, expressed intentions to join the ULFA to their families, leading to police intervention and what he deems a staged encounter.
Questioning the legitimacy of other encounters, Gogoi highlighted the Sivasagar constituency incident involving Pallab Jyoti Gogoi, arrested in connection with a grenade blast in Sivasagar. Gogoi contested the authenticity of this encounter, suggesting foul play and casting doubt on the encounter of Pranjal Das in Baihata Chariali.
Pallab Jyoti Gogoi, the accused in the Jaisagar blast, was reportedly injured in the police encounter and is currently undergoing treatment. The police assert his direct involvement in the grenade blast, referencing a previous arrest in 2019 allegedly related to staying in the ULFA Swadhin camp, a claim denied by Pallab's father.
The ULFA-I, through a statement, echoed Gogoi's sentiment, labeling the encounters as fake and demanding evidence linking the victims to the proscribed outfit.
Akhil Gogoi took aim at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and DGP GP Singh, accusing them of attempting to recreate the era of fake encounters witnessed in the 90s. Gogoi referenced DGP Singh's Facebook posts, where Singh labeled ULFA a terrorist outfit and warned against joining. Gogoi insinuated a pattern wherein such statements precede alleged fake encounters.
In light of these concerns, Gogoi made a formal demand on behalf of Raijor Dal for an end to alleged fake encounters in the state, directing a warning to the Chief Minister and the DGP. He emphasized the opposition party's stance, calling for an immediate halt to what they perceive as staged incidents, concluding that this is a clear demand from both an opposition party and a legislator like Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also an MLA.