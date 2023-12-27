Assam: Akhil Gogoi Denounces ULFA-I Related Encounters as 'Fake'

In light of these concerns, Gogoi made a formal demand on behalf of Raijor Dal for an end to alleged fake encounters in the state, directing a warning to the Chief Minister and the DGP. He emphasized the opposition party's stance, calling for an immediate halt to what they perceive as staged incidents, concluding that this is a clear demand from both an opposition party and a legislator like Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also an MLA.