Barpeta Police Arrest Youth for Supporting ULFA-I on Facebook Post
The Assam Police on Tuesday arrested a youth from Barpeta district over a post on social media platform Facebook in support of the militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).
The arrested youth has been identified as Mahidul Islam alias Kalu, the police said.
According to a shared on social media by the Barpeta Police after the youth's arrest, Mahidul was nabbed from Kayakuchi. He had allegedly promoted and supported ULFA-I on social media.
"Barpeta Police arrested Mahidul Islam@Kalo (26) s/o- Abdul Gafur of Kuriha, Kayakuchi for promoting and supporting ULFA(I) a declared "unlawful association" in social media," read the post of the Barpeta Police.
In regard to this, a case 585/2023, U/S-10(b)/39(2) UA(P) Act has been registered at the Barpeta Police Station.