Barpeta Police Arrest Youth for Supporting ULFA-I on Facebook Post

"Barpeta Police arrested Mahidul Islam@Kalo (26) s/o- Abdul Gafur of Kuriha, Kayakuchi for promoting and supporting ULFA(I) a declared "unlawful association" in social media," read the post of the Barpeta Police.

In regard to this, a case 585/2023, U/S-10(b)/39(2) UA(P) Act has been registered at the Barpeta Police Station.