ONGC Pipeline Burst Triggers Oil Spillage In Sivasagar; Locals Allege Rerun

An incident of crude oil spillage from an oil-bearing pipeline was reported at a locality in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Saturday morning, triggering tensions in the area.
According to sources, a pipe belonging to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reportedly burst on Friday night after which crude oil started leaking from it and inundating a small patch of land. The incident was reported from Khoragor chariali in the district.
The incident has concerned the locals with them alleging that the oil leak was a result of a weak pipeline being installed by the ONGC. They also said that this was not a one-off incident, claiming that the same pipeline burst over 20 times in just a span of one year.
ONGC officials were informed about the incident who arrived at the scene in the morning hours and repaired the pipeline.
Locals have demanded that the company install new pipeline to avert such mishappenings in the future.
Earlier in May, a similar incident was reported wherein a pipe belonging to the Oil India Limited (OIL) cracked and triggered an oil spillage.
The incident was reported near a paddy field at the Tingrai Chariali Bridge in Duliajan.
The local people had previously alerted the concerned department of Oil India Limited (OIL) about the spillage in the oil pipelines, however, no steps or measures have been taken to by them.