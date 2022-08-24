Assam: All 13 Members Of Football Team Injured In Road Mishap In Orang

At least 13 people were injured in a major road mishap in Assam’s Orang on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Rupa Path in Orang.

A vehicle carrying a 13-member football team reportedly lost control and toppled on the roadside.

All of the passengers are said to be injured in the incident. Among those injured, two are said to be in a critical condition.

The injured were admitted to Orang Community Medical Centre.

The football team is reportedly from Orang tea garden. They were headed to Tinkharia tea estate for a football match when the incident took place.

The vehicle that was involved in the accident had registration numbers AS 12 CC 0104.