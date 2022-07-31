Assam: Alleged Morphed Video Of BJP Protesters Goes Viral, FIR Filed

An alleged morphed video of BJP protestors have gone viral on social media, triggering a massive controversy in Assam.

In the video, BJP protestors were seen allegedly raising slogans of “Rahul Gandhi Murdabad”, however, a section of people who shared the video claimed the protestors were allegedly raising slogans of “Ahom Nation Murdabad”.

The protest was led by BJP SC Morcha, Mohila Morcha and the Tea Tribe Morcha.

Meanwhile, the state unit of BJP has accused Congress of trying to malign the image of their party by sharing ‘morphed’ video.

State BJP General Secretary, Pulok Gohain, during a press conference in BJP Headquarters in Hengrabari on Saturday, made allegations against Congress for allegedly sharing morphed video of the protest where they were heard raising slogans “Ahom Nation Murdabad.”

Following the incident, the party filed an FIR at Dispur Police Station and demanded a high level inquiry.

The FIR reads, “On July 28, the party’s SC Morcha, Mohila Morcha and Tea Tribe Morcha organized programme to register its protest against the derogatory comment made by Congress MP and leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The video footage of the protest programme was downloaded from TV channels by some anti social elements and was distorted, morphed and put up in the social media platform. This was an attempt to hurt the sentiments of a particular community and to create unrest in the society as well as to sully the image of the BJP, Assam Pradesh. Such an act committed by the anti social elements is a gross violation of the information Technology Act. Through this FIR, we request you to identify the miscreants at the earliest and to book them under the relevant laws of the land.”