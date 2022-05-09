Assam: Amit Shah Arrives at Mancachar, Visited Kamakhya Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited South Salmara-Mancachar district during his two-day visit to Assam to participate in the one year celebration of the BJP government in the state. He will also inaugurate several projects during his stay in Assam.

The home minister accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hasb visited Kamakhya Temple at the border of India-Bangladesh.

Shah will also visit Tamulpur where he will lay the foundation of the factory of CAPF.

Shah will inaugurate the super-specialty hospital of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the evening.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah will be presenting the President's Colour award to Assam Police on May 10 in Guwahati for its exemplary service during the last 25 years. President's Colour, a special flag, is the highest honour to be given to any military or police unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and war.