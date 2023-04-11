Assam: Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone for BJP’s new Office in Dibrugarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a massive rally at Mankata in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, where he laid the foundation stone for the BJP's new office.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the event, along with other party members and supporters.

In his speech, Shah remembered the great cultural icons of Assam, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva and Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, and paid tribute to their contributions to the state's heritage. He also highlighted the BJP's successful governance in the northeastern states and took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Shah emphasized the development and progress being made by the BJP government in Assam, which has resulted in the creation of 41,000 jobs in the state. He noted that the people of the country want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue leading the nation.

Furthermore, Shah announced that the Assam government would establish 12 new medical colleges in the state, boosting healthcare facilities for the people of Assam.

The event was a display of the BJP's growing presence in Assam and its commitment to further developing the state. The foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new BJP office and the presence of senior party members at the rally demonstrated the party's focus on strengthening its organizational structure in the state.

The rally was attended by a large number of party supporters, and Shah's speech was received with enthusiasm and applause.