Amit Shah to Arrive in Arunachal Pradesh Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday to embark on his two-day visit to the state.

Amit Shah is scheduled to attend several programmes in Kibithoo village near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

He will inaugurate a centrally sponsored ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ (VVP) in Kibithoo.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “To stress the Centre’s concern for the development of border areas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kibithu in Anjaw district on April 10 and 11 where he will be launching the VVP.”

The Home Minister will also hold talks with top Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials and inaugurate projects to augment infrastructure at Likabali, Chapra (Bihar), Nooranad (Kerala) and Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

Amit Shah will land in Assam’s Dibrugarh today and will directly leave for Arunachal Pradesh.

After completing a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, he will be attended a BJP party function on Tuesday and will lay foundation stone of regional BJP office.

Notably, this will be Shah's first visit to the state after China recently renamed 11 places in the state.

The renamed places included five mountain peaks, two rivers, two land areas and two residential areas of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as South Tibet.

It is not the first time that China has unilaterally renamed places in the northeastern state of India as they had already done it in April 2017 and December 2021.

The country’s civil affairs ministry in a short statement said, “According to the relevant regulations of the State Council (China’s cabinet) on the management of geographical names, our ministry, together with relevant departments, has standardized some geographical names in southern Tibet.”

Although the names were changed, it didn't have any direct impact on the places in the state.

Following the incident, India responded to the events of China renaming places of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Ministry of External Affairs said this was not the first time China made such an attempt.

“We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality.”