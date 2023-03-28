Assam Among 14 States, UTs Facing Boundary Disputes: Centre to Lok Sabha

The Central government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that several states including Assam and Union Territories (UTs) are facing disputes pertaining to boundaries arising out of demarcation of boundaries and claims and counterclaims.

While responding to a query of Dravina Munnetra Kazhagam Member of Parliament TR Paarivendhar, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha sharing the information through a written reply saying, “There are boundary disputes arising out of demarcation of boundaries and claims and counter claims over territories between Haryana-Himachal Pradesh,UT of Ladakh-Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra-Karnataka, Assam-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Nagaland, Assam-Meghalaya, Assam-Mizoram.”

“Further, some issues regarding the unauthorized entry of fishing boats and trawlers into the territorial waters of coastal states and UTs were brought to the notice of Southern Zonal Council and its Standing Committee,” he said.

Rai was asked whether the centre has any data about the number of one state’s people who have been arrested or died in other states for want of other reasons during last three years. To this, the Minister said, “No such data is maintained centrally.”

“However, the Ministry of Home Affairs issues advisories to states and UTs, from time to time, to maintain law and order and ensure that any person who takes the law into his or her own hands is punished promptly as per law,” he added.