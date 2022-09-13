Assam CM Meets Regional Committees To Solve Inter-State Boundary Issues

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday held a meeting regarding the inter-state boundary issues.
CM Sarma met with the regional committees constituted to look into the matter. Taking to Twitter he informed that this was a part of the government’s efforts to resolve all inter-state boundary issues.
He wrote, “As part of our endeavour to resolve all inter-state boundary issues with Arunachal Pradesh, held a meeting with regional committees constituted for the purpose.”
The Assam CM further mentioned that he took cognizance of the observations made by the committees in a bid to settle all the issues.
“Took note of the committees’ observations to add momentum to our efforts to settle the issues once and for all,” added CM Sarma.
It may be noted that the Chief Ministers of Assam and neighbouring state Meghalaya had in March this year signed a historic pact to end disagreements across six of 12 areas of dispute.
The CMs of Assam and Meghalaya, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma, signed the agreement in presence of Union home minister Amit Shah in the national capital.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Assam and Meghalaya after a draft resolution was submitted by the CMs of both states to Shah for consideration two months ago on January 31.
The two state governments had come up with the draft resolution to resolve the border disputes in six of the 12 disputed areas along the 884 kilometers inter-state boundary.