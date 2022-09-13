Assam CM Meets Regional Committees To Solve Inter-State Boundary Issues

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday held a meeting regarding the inter-state boundary issues.

CM Sarma met with the regional committees constituted to look into the matter. Taking to Twitter he informed that this was a part of the government’s efforts to resolve all inter-state boundary issues.

He wrote, “As part of our endeavour to resolve all inter-state boundary issues with Arunachal Pradesh, held a meeting with regional committees constituted for the purpose.”

The Assam CM further mentioned that he took cognizance of the observations made by the committees in a bid to settle all the issues.

“Took note of the committees’ observations to add momentum to our efforts to settle the issues once and for all,” added CM Sarma.